Knicks Coach Looks to Progress Even Further
The New York Knicks are doing pretty well for themselves as the calendar begins to turn to 2025.
The team currently sits at 22-10, which is good for third place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Considering the fact the team implemented two new players to the starting lineup and dealt with numerous changes during the offseason, coach Tom Thibodeau is happy about where his team is at this point in the season.
“Obviously we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. I think the important thing for us is daily improvement. And don’t lose sight of that," Thibodeau said.
"If we have a good game, understand what we have to correct and try to improve the next game. Don’t change. Don’t get away from that. I think we’re a lot better today than we were at the beginning of the season, but we also know we got a long way to go and there’s a lot of things that we have to do better.”
The Knicks could always be better, but there is plenty of time to still make improvements between now and the playoffs. The goal is not to peak before the playoffs, and the Knicks still have a ton of room for growth.
They have only played 30 or so games with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in the lineup. With experience, the Knicks will only get better. That's evident through the progress they have made during the season. New York was 5-6 through its first 11 games, but the team has gone 17-4 in its last 21 contests.
The more time this team gets together to develop and grow, the better it will become.
The Knicks are back in action tonight in the nation's capital as they take on the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
