Knicks Coach Praises Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges had arguably his best game for the New York Knicks in his last appearance.

Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges has struggled during his first season with the team as he adjusts to his new role.

However, Bridges broke out of his slump in Sunday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he scored a game-high 31 points on 12 of 19 shooting with seven 3-pointers.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gave some kind words to Bridges regarding his performance.

“The thing is we all tend to measure someone by if the ball goes in," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I felt like he played an all-around game. He cut, got some easy baskets cutting, he made seven 3s, I thought he shot good 3s, and that’s—you’ve gotta do what you always do. You’re an all-around player, and that’s what makes him who he is. So I felt like guys created good offense. He kept moving. He was hard to guard, and I think easy baskets helped. I think his defense was really, really good. So a lot of good things from that.”

When Bridges is making his mark, the Knicks are simply better off. There's a reason why the team sacrificed almost its entire cupboard of draft picks to acquire him, and games like this make that look like a smart decision.

Thibodeau hopes that Bridges can use his performance against the Pelicans and parlay it into a streak of positive games.

“The thing is, the game tells you what to do," Thibodeau said. "That’s it. If you’re open, you shoot it. I think moving without the ball, he’s always been a great cutter, he’s always been good in transition. And then the corner threes he [has] shot extremely well throughout his career. So just take good shots. It’ll come around. He’s still averaging almost 16 points a game. Just help the team win. That’s the bottom line.”

Bridges and the Knicks are back in action tonight against the Orlando Magic.

