All Knicks

Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Praises Team After Season-Ending Loss

The New York Knicks struggled mightily with injuries in their loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on during the
Mar 31, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on during the / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks endured bumps and bruises all year long, and it culminated in a Game 7 loss against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

After losing Julius Randle in the regular season and Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson earlier in the playoffs, the Knicks appeared to fall apart at the seams in Game 7, losing OG Anunoby early in the game due to his lingering hamstring injury and Jalen Brunson with a fractured hand in the third quarter.

"I thought [the] guys gave everything they had, and that's all you can ask for," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "It was a battle all year, there was nothing left to give at the end."

Given how beat up the Knicks were, it's commendable that they made it as far as they did. However, it wasn't enough to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. That being said, the Knicks put up a hell of a fight.

"The only thing you can ask for is everyone puts forth their best effort," Thibodeau said. "And we got that all year from these guys. A lot of teams I think would've folded. They didn't."

Losing in Game 7 sucks. There's no sugar-coating it. The Knicks were hosting Game 7 and couldn't finish the job against the Pacers. While there may be some understanding to the loss given how injured they were, the Knicks won't feel any less pain when they are watching the rest of the playoffs from home recovering from their wounds. They will have to channel that energy into next year's run in hopes of a healthier and more successful team.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.