Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Reveals Game 6 Plan
The New York Knicks are playing their 12th playoff game of the current run tonight and the sixth against the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks can eliminate the Pacers tonight with a win and advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, which ironically came against Indiana.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is simplifying the message for his players even with the season reaching its apex.
"Last game has nothing to do with this game," Thibodeau said. "Just focus on the task at hand, which is to win the game. Lock in, that's the one thing that this team has done well. Put the necessary work that goes into winning into it and don't get lost. Just stay focused."
Sound simple enough, right?
The Knicks have proven throughout the series that when they play their brand of basketball, they are hard to beat. Taking control, regardless of what the Pacers are doing, is the key towards winning basketball games in the playoffs.
If the Knicks are capable of putting their entire focus in the 48 minutes on the court, they may head back to New York not needing a Game 7.
Tipoff for tonight's game is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
