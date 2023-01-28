Ben Simmons OUT of Nets' Saturday Showdown at Knicks - NBA Tracker

The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...

JAN 28 SIMMONS OUT FOR METROPOLITAN MELEE

Knee soreness will keep Brooklyn Nets guard out of the New York City civil war against the Knicks on Saturday evening (5:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Simmons left the Nets' Thursday loss in Detroit early and did not return, playing 20 minutes and missing all three attempts from the field, though he did dish out a team-best seven assists before leaving.

Though Simmons has struggled to score (career-low 7.4 per game this season), he stands as the Nets' leader in assists (6.4) and steals (1.4). The Knicks are perhaps a tad relieved not to run into Simmons again: though he scored only six in the teams' only prior meeting this season (though he hauled in nine rebounds in a 112-85 win on Nov. 9), Simmons has been on the winning side in each of the 15 occasions he's faced New York since entering the league as the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

In addition to Simmons, the Nets (29-19) will also be missing T.J. Warren (shin).

JAN 26 ALL-STAR STARTERS REVEALED BEFORE KNICKS-CELTICS

Prior to the New York Knicks' nationally televised showdown with the Boston Celtics, the NBA unveiled the starting lineup for its upcoming All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Western Conference's most popular candidate, made history with his 19th All-Star Game selection, tying a record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James will get to pick teams alongside the East's captain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Knicks are doing battle with one of the other Eastern selections, Jayson Tatum of Boston, while Donovon Mitchell of Cleveland joins Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Joining James out west are Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Zion Williamson.

JAN 26 'TRASH CELEBRATION'

Kevin Durant is working to come back from injury before the All-Star Break - he and the Nets play the Knicks on Saturday - but in the meantime he is displeased with Joel Embiid's over-celebration during Wednesday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn.

Embiid thrust his hips three times while making a lewd gesture reminiscent of WWE's D-Generation X; he's apparently got some sort of WWE connection.

"Trash celebration," Durant wrote on Twitter, tagging Embiid.

Joel's lewd response? "Suck It!''

Brooklyn lost the game, 137-133. And Joel lost a fan in Durant.

JAN 21 LAKERS' DAVIS ON PACE FOR RETURN NEXT WEEK

When the New York Knicks welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31, they might be in for an elite surprise. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis is making "pain-free progress" as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury.

"There's optimism for a return to the lineup as soon as late next week," Wojnarowski said in his report.

Davis has not played since Dec. 16, though the team has managed to tread water to the tune of a 9-9 record in his absence. Los Angeles (21-25) currently sits in 13th place in the Western Conference but is only one game behind 10th-place Phoenix for the fourth and final Play-In Tournament spot.

JAN 18 BEAL RETURNS TO WASHINGTON LINEUP IN TIME FOR MSG VISIT

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Bradley Beal will return to the Washington Wizards' lineup on Wednesday night when the team visits Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). Beal has dealt with a hamstring strain that has kept him out of the last four games, including last Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks at Capital One Arena.

Beal has missed eight of the past nine overall and the Wizards (18-26) have struggled without him, going 1-4 over the last five. They currently sit two games behind 10th-place Chicago for the final spot in the Eastern Conference's Play-In Tournament.

JAN 13 SPURS RETURN TO SITE OF '99 FINALS

The San Antonio Spurs made NBA history on Friday night, hosting the largest-ever crowd for an NBA regular season game at 68,323. It was part of the Spurs' 50th anniversary celebration, which briefly returned the team back to its old home of the Alamodome.

The previous record, a March 1998 showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls at the Georgia Dome, had stood for nearly 25 full years. Behind a combined 47 points off the bench from Jordan Poole (25) and Jalen Brunson's collegiate teammate Donte DiVincenzo (22), the record crowd watched the defending champion Golden State Warriors throttle the Spurs (13-30) by a 144-113 final.

The Alamodome hosted the Spurs for nine seasons after over two decades at HemisFair Arena. It hosted the team's first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 1999, which saw them dispose of the Knicks in five games. San Antonio won both games at the facility before clinching at Madison Square Garden. Though the Spurs moved to AT&T Center in 2002, the Alamodome has remained active as a football facility, hosting the University of Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners and the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas.

JAN 10 KNICKS TRADE DUMP?

Would the Knicks really "trade-dump'' Cam Reddish?

That's the rumor as the NBA Trade Rumor Mill gets cranked up, New York is seemingly willing to move on from a player it traded a first-round pick for just a year ago.

Reddish hasn’t been a factor for the Knicks this year, so the former No. 10 overall pick might be headed to the Lakers, suggests HoopsHype.

JAN 8 KEVIN DURANT SET FOR MRI AFTER LEAVING MIAMI VISIT EARLY

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is set to undergo an MRI after he was forced to leave Sunday's visit to Miami early with a knee injury. Durant was injured in the penultimate minute of the third quarter when opponent Jimmy Butler fell backward into his right knee after a blocked attempt to the rim. Despite losing Durant, Brooklyn (27-13) prevailed in a 102-101 final over the Heat after Royce O'Neal put in the winning two off a Kyrie Irving miss with three seconds remaining.

The Nets will likely be especially careful with Durant's injury considering he missed significant time with an MCL ailment sustained last January, one that derailed