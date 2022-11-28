Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...

NOV 28 KEMBA WALKS TO DALLAS

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in only 37 games due to knee issues. He put up career-worsts in nearly every major statistical category, which led the Knicks on a $104 million pursuit for Jalen Brunson.

"We wanted to add some flexibility to our offense," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said of the addition. "Like last year at this point, we have great shot quality, particularly from the 3, but we have struggled to make enough of them. Kemba will give (head coach Jason Kidd) more offensive flexibility.”

Dallas (9-10) has dropped five of its past six as they attempt to expand upon last year's unexpected trip to the Western Conference Finals. Walker won't have to wait long for a return to Madison Square Garden, as the Mavericks are set to visit on Saturday afternoon.

NOV 20 SATURDAY NIGHT NBA ROUNDUP

The NBA had an exciting number of games take place on Saturday night, led by the Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks defeating the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 124-122. Thanks to that result, the New York Knicks move to within a half-game of the Raptors for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Here is a list of all the other final scores from Saturday's slate:

Pacers over Magic, 114-113

Timberwolves over 76ers, 112-109

Jazz over Trail Blazers 118-113

Clippers over Spurs, 119-97

With the Jazz's win over the Trail Blazers, teams first-through-seventh in the Western Conference are all tied in the loss column with six. The wild, wild West is still very much wild as we near the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season.

NOV 18 HAWKS SHOPPING JOHN COLLINS

Per Shams Charania, the Atlanta Hawks have "opened up preliminary trade discussions involving John Collins," with Phoenix listed as the early favorite to land his services The Western Conference's defending No. 1 seed is reportedly looking to move its own big man, Jae Crowder.

Collins, 25, is in the second year of a five-year deal worth $125 million. There is no imminent deal involving Collins but Charania's report declares that the Hawks have dedicated themselves to the long haul in terms of a trade. Collins has averaged 12.6 points and 7.7 rebounds in just under 32 minutes a game this season, having started each of the Hawks' 15 games thus far.

NOV 17 KYRIE IRVING SET FOR SUNDAY RETURN

Per Shams Charania, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will be cleared to return for the team's Sunday contest against Memphis. That game will the Nets' return to Barclays Center after a four-game road trip, which concludes on Friday in Portland (10 p.m. ET, YES).

Irving last played on Nov. 1 before being suspended for failing to properly address his apparent promotion of a film containing antisemitic propaganda. The mandated absence was said to last a minimum of five games. If he indeed returns on Sunday, Irving will have eight, including the Nets' 112-85 win over the Knicks last week. Brooklyn has gone 4-3 in his absence.

NOV 15 BANE'S CAREER-BEST START HALTED BY INJURY

Desmond Bane, the Memphis Grizzlies' breakout shooter, will miss two-to-three weeks with a right big toe sprain, the team announced. Bane has established himself as one of the Association's most prominent threats from deep in the early going, finishing second in three-point success rate at .436 last season. He has expanded his scoring prowess to new heights this season, averaging 24.7 points per game (15th on the current ledger). The injury was said to occur during the Grizzlies' Friday win over the Washington Wizards.

Bane put up 16 points in the Grizzlies' Oct. 16 showdown against the Knicks, the first game of the season for both teams. Time will tell if he's ready to return by the time the Madison Square Garden rematch arrives on Nov. 27.

NOV 14 CURRY, EMBIID EARN POTW AWARDS

At the end of the fourth week of NBA action, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry averaged 38 points in the last week en route to the West's honor, continuing a torrid shooting pace. In the East, Embiid put in what's sure to stand as one of the most dominating performances of the year on Sunday, scoring a jaw-dropping 59 points to go with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a win over Utah.

The Knicks will face Curry and the Warriors on Friday night in the third game of a five-contest trip against Western Conference competition.

NOV 13 KYRIE'S GOT SOME WORK TO DO

The New York Knicks' rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post. "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

NOV 11 BARRETT, BRUNSON LEAD KNICKS PAST PISTONS

The Knicks climbed back to .500 on Friday night as they defeated the Pistons at Madison Square Garden, 121-112. RJ Barrett led the way with 30 points on 10-17 shooting from the field, and Jalen Brunson poured in 26 on 8-16 shooting to go with seven assists.

New York has been inconsistent at times this season, but when the team is clicking, it looks really good and shows potential for what could come down the line when and if a superstar is acquired via trade. After seeing how hot the Cleveland Cavaliers have started out, perhaps the Knicks wish they would've gotten Donovan Mitchell when they had the opportunity.

