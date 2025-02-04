Knicks Trade Star Center to Raptors in Compelling Proposal
The New York Knicks have been on quite a roll heading into the NBA trade deadline, but could they ultimately move one of their top big men before Feb. 6?
Trade speculation has been swirling around Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to play this season while recovering from ankle surgery.
Given Robinson's extensive injury history, it wouldn't be too shocking if the Knicks trade Robinson, who played 80 games in total between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns.
Apparently, New York really likes Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher, so perhaps New York could find a potential match with its division rivals.
Reyaz Ally of The Lead has created a rather intriguing trade proposal in which the Knicks would send Robinson, Jericho Sims and future second-round picks to the Raptors in exchange for Boucher and Ochai Agbaji.
"Boucher is on an expiring contract of $10.8 million for 2024-25. Boucher fits the Knicks’ needs at the forward positions, shooting 37% from three-point range," Ally wrote. "In the same deal, New York could look to acquire Ochai Agbaji, who will turn 25 years old in April. Agbaji is shooting a career-best 40% from behind the arc on about four attempts per game."
Boucher and Agbaji are both enjoying productive seasons, with the former averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over 17.4 minutes per game on 50.6/37.5/78.8 shooting splits. Meanwhile, Agbaji is recording 10.3 points and 3.7 boards a night on 51.1/40.1/66.7 splits.
The question is whether or not Toronto would actually part with Agbaji in any potential Robinson trade, as the 24-year-old has emerged as an impressive two-way talent for the squad.
Of course, a healthy Robinson would be the best player in the package, but that's just the thing: Robinson is rarely healthy these days, which makes him a very complicated piece to trade.
