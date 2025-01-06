Knicks Should Make Wizards Big Man Swap
The New York Knicks have a bit of a dilemma as NBA trade season kicks off. With the Feb. 6 deadline a month away, the Knicks still lack depth, particularly at the center position. Mitchell Robinson, who was expected to be the backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns, is still recovering from ankle surgery and isn't expected to be back until the end of the month or even past the trade deadline, into February.
Given Robinson's injury history, New York could be inclined to explore the market and find a more durable and offensively gifted option at center. While an elite rim protector and rebounder, Robinson lacks the offensive skillset to produce on the other side of the floor.
With this in mind, the Knicks have been linked to Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. At 32 years old, the Lithuanian center has plenty of playoff experience, most recently being a reliable rebounder for the New Orleans Pelicans in their road to the 2024 postseason.
This season, Valanciunas is averaging 11.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 20 minutes per game for the Wizards. Playing behind rookie Alex Sarr, Valanciunas has continued to be productive, and as a result, is garnering interest from multiple teams around the league.
While the Knicks haven't explicitly expressed interest in the veteran, Valanciunas would be seen as a major offensive upgrade over Robinson. The two sides can certainly get a deal done.
The pursuit of Valanciunas would likely turn into a bidding war, considering how many teams either need a center or have expressed interest in him. However, Robinson's age and potential at 26 years old is still something the Knicks can use as leverage in a deal.
Robinson, who hasn't played since the first round of the 2024 playoffs, has an injury history that hurts his trade value. On the surface, a 26-year-old rim protector seems like the more valuable option. However, when you consider that he's always had injury issues and has less of an offensive skillset, Valanciunas becomes the more valuable player.
The trade would save the Knicks $4.4 million in the salary cap, but they also get Valanciunas for another two seasons after this one. This would give New York a legitimate backup center for nearly three years, solving a long-term problem while also getting deeper at the moment.
