Knicks Trades May Not Be Enough
The New York Knicks have probably been the most dynamic team during the NBA offseason, making two big swings at blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Knicks are proving to the rest of the league that they want to be contenders, but they may end up falling short of their goal.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale questions whether the Knicks did enough moving around during the offseason to become a true championship contender.
"Over the past nine months, the New York Knicks have basically turned Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, up to six first-round picks and one swap into OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. That's likely universes from franchise malpractice, but surrendering all of your best trade chips for three players who will, in all likelihood, never contend for All-NBA honors wearing your jersey isn't exactly ingenious," Favale writes. "This roster has the makings of a genuine contender. That matters. It is also inextricably tethered to a bunch of non-guarantees."
The Knicks have made massive changes as a team, and that shows that they were unhappy with their results from before. New York has made it to the second round in each of the last two seasons, but the team has been unable to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
Adding Towns and Bridges could get the Knicks over the hump, but their additions mean that this is a brand new team that has to virtually start from scratch once again. That will include growing pains that can't be cured overnight, and it may even take a season or two to fully figure it out. That is why the Knicks shouldn't be seen as an instant title contender, even with the flashiest offseason in the league.
