Knicks Add Two More on Training Camp Deals

The New York Knicks' Westchester reserves have been plentifully stocked as training camp looms.

The New York Knicks have had their fun. Now it appears to be Westchester's turn.

New York continues to add players to its training camp roster, as Garrison Brooks and Nuni Omot, who more or less replace M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose, waived Summer League participants that were added earlier this week.

As these additions prepare to join New York headliners line Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett in Tarrytown, they'll likely be destined for fame branded a stone's throw away in White Plains, repping the Knicks' NBA G League team. Walker, for example, was inked with an Exhibit 10 clause, which allows a waiving team's affiliate first dibs at such a departure. Another recent signing, DaQuan Jeffries, was likewise granted this clause.

Though the Westchester Knicks normally play their games at Westchester County Center, the team has spent the past two years at Total Mortage Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

As for the newcomers, Brooks was a nominal contributor in the Knicks' runner-up effort at the Las Vegas Summer League alongside Jeffries. The 23-year-old is perhaps best known for his four years spent in North Carolina, where he won the ACC's Most Improved Player Award in 2020. Between UNC and Mississippi State, Brooks partook in 167 college basketball games, tied for fifth all-time in Division I history.

Omot is used to playing New York-based G League basketball, having begun his professional career with the Brooklyn Nets' Long Island group. He has played mostly overseas since then and, like Barrett, has been called upon to help secure a FIBA Basketball World Cup berth, as he's set to rep South Sudan.

The Knicks have 18 players signed to their training camp roster with activities set to get underway next week. They'll play their first preseason game on Oct. 4 against the Detroit Pistons.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

