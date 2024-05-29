Knicks Face Tricky Decision With Young PF
The New York Knicks have a decision to make this summer when it comes to Precious Achiuwa's future.
Achiuwa, 24, was seen as an ancillary piece in the big OG Anunoby trade in late December from the Toronto Raptors, but the young forward ended up playing a key role for the Knicks in the second half of the season and playoffs.
The Knicks would probably want to bring him back, but it comes with a catch or two.
"Because he is restricted, meaning the Knicks could match any offer to bring him back for that price, he could linger unsigned deeper into the summer. Achiuwa showed defensive chops during his half-season in New York, jostling between center and power forward. He could fit into a portion of the midlevel exception elsewhere," Fred Katz of The Athletic writes.
Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds this season with the Raptors and Knicks, proving to be a capable rotation piece. The Knicks could look to bring him back, but it will likely depend on how the beginning of free agency goes.
If the Knicks were to bring back Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, both of whom are unrestricted free agents, and a trade is made to clutter up the roster further, it may result in New York choosing to move on.
But Achiuwa can accelerate the process by signing an offer sheet, thus forcing the Knicks to match the salary within two days or let him walk.
If Achiuwa wants to return to New York, he'll have to be patient and wait his turn after the Knicks figure out their unrestricted free agents, but if he waits too long, it could be a risk, and he could lose out on some of the better deals out there for him to take.
