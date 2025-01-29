Knicks Urged to Trade For Olympics Star
The New York Knicks are getting very close to the trade deadline, where they could stand to make some improvements to the roster.
The Knicks are in need of another big man as Mitchell Robinson has failed to see the court this season after undergoing ankle surgery months ago.
ESPN writer Bobby Marks suggests that the Knicks need to make sure that they have someone as an insurance policy for Robinson should he be unable to play big minutes, if at all, this season.
"Robinson's potential return would strengthen the Knicks' bench. If he can return before the Feb. 6 trade deadline (he continues to rehab offseason ankle surgery), New York will have to decide whether he has more value playing with the current roster or in a trade," Marks writes.
"Because they are below the second apron, the Knicks are allowed to aggregate Robinson's $14.3 million salary with another player. However, because of the second apron, the Knicks are not allowed to take back more than $535K in salary."
Marks suggests a trade with the Atlantic Division rival Philadelphia 76ers that would send backup center Jericho Sims to the City of Brotherly Love, along with a 2025 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick for Guerschon Yabusele.
"The addition of Yabusele strengthens the Knicks' frontcourt and improves their bench. Yabusele is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26 minutes for a struggling Sixers team," Marks writes.
Yabusele, 29, was the No. 16 overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft. However, after two underwhelming seasons with the Celtics, he found himself out of the NBA and back to Europe. For years, Yabusele grinded his way through the EuroLeague and had an amazing performance in the Olympics, earning a silver medal with France last summer.
His play led to a contract with the Sixers, where he has proven to be a valuable piece for them. But if the Sixers could get a first-round pick out of a small signing, they should consider it.
