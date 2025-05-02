All Knicks

Knicks vs. Celtics Schedule Revealed

The New York Knicks will face off against the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket while being defended by New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are advancing to the second round to take on the Boston Celtics after defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs.

The Knicks will have a quick turnaround against the Celtics after they advanced to the second round back on Tuesday after defeating the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic in five games.

Here's a look at the schedule for the second round:

Game 1 - Monday, May 5 @ TD Garden

Game 2 - Wednesday, May 7 @ TD Garden

Game 3 - Saturday, May 10 @ Madison Square Garden

Game 4 - Monday, May 12 @ Madison Square Garden

Game 5 - Wednesday, May 14 @ TD Garden (if necessary)

Game 6 - Friday, May 16 @ Madison Square Garden (if necessary)

Game 7 - Monday, May 19 @ TD Garden (if necessary)

The Knicks lost to the Celtics in all four regular season meetings, but the score has been reset as New York looks to get the better of Boston in the second round for a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

