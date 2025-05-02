Knicks vs. Celtics Schedule Revealed
The New York Knicks are advancing to the second round to take on the Boston Celtics after defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs.
The Knicks will have a quick turnaround against the Celtics after they advanced to the second round back on Tuesday after defeating the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic in five games.
Here's a look at the schedule for the second round:
Game 1 - Monday, May 5 @ TD Garden
Game 2 - Wednesday, May 7 @ TD Garden
Game 3 - Saturday, May 10 @ Madison Square Garden
Game 4 - Monday, May 12 @ Madison Square Garden
Game 5 - Wednesday, May 14 @ TD Garden (if necessary)
Game 6 - Friday, May 16 @ Madison Square Garden (if necessary)
Game 7 - Monday, May 19 @ TD Garden (if necessary)
The Knicks lost to the Celtics in all four regular season meetings, but the score has been reset as New York looks to get the better of Boston in the second round for a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
