Knicks Worst Case Scenario After Massive Offseason

The New York Knicks have high hopes for the upcoming season, but what is their floor?

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are a team on the rise and will go into the upcoming season as one of the top contenders in both the Eastern Conference and entire league.

As the No. 2 seed in the East this past season, the Knicks proved why they are one of the better teams in the NBA — and they got even better this summer. Trading for Mikal Bridges solidifies the Knicks' place as a contender in the NBA, and they should have enough to at least have the Boston Celtics think about them in the rearview mirror.

But what if things go sideways for the Knicks? What is the absolute worst case scenario for the Knicks in the upcoming season?

If the Knicks were to regress, it'll likely be due to injuries, which is a problem they have faced in the past. Julius Randle missed 36 games last season, OG Anunoby sat out of 32, while Mitchell Robinson was sidelined for 51. That's three of the Knicks' five projected starters, and that can't happen next season if New York wants to contend.

If the Knicks struggle with injuries this season again, they could fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Onlyfour games separated the Knicks from the No. 2 seed to the No. 8 spot in the standings, which would have forced the team to start the playoffs on the road.

The margin for error is thin in the East, especially with teams like the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers on the rise. There's also a Milwaukee Bucks team that wasn't healthy and an improved Philadelphia 76ers squad ready to nip at their tail.

Injuries could push the Knicks to the Play-In Tournament, but it's hard to imagine New York being knocked completely out of the playoff picture given the fact that there are several rebuilding teams in the East, like the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

Homecourt advantage is super important in the playoffs, so the Knicks need to stay as healthy as possible to clinch them a spot to host at Madison Square Garden in the first round.

