Liberty Weather Storm, Win Fourth in a Row
BROOKLYN-The New York Liberty weathered storms of their own and their opponents' doing on Monday night at Barclays Center.
New York ground out an abrasive yet undeniable victory in the middle stanzas of an early three-game homestand at Barclays Center, taking an interconference battle from Seattle Storm by a 74-63 final.
Monday's win, the Liberty's fourth in a row to open the season, saw the Liberty hit only a trio of triples on 23 attempts and lose 18 turnovers. Yet, the team began to inch closer to a gritty, tough identity that head coach Sandy Brondello has frequently sought, one that saw them eke out a plus-two advantage in the rebounding battle with Ezi Magbegor, Jordan Hortston, and Jewell Loyd in town. The Liberty also went to the foul line 20 times, hitting all but one.
Sabrina Ionescu had 20 points to lead the way, accompanied by eight assists. Breanna Stewart had 16 points and 11 rebounds to earn yet another double-double with her point total matched by Jonquel Jones.
The Liberty wrap up a three-game home stand on Thursday when the Chicago Sky, led by Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon, come to Brooklyn (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
