Knicks Sign Lakers Ex Svi Mykhailuk to Deal; Can He Make The Team?

Mykhailuk played for most recently for the Toronto Raptors. But can he find a home in the Big Apple?

The New York Knicks have filled another roster spot just before training camp, signing fifth-year veteran Svi Mykhailuk to a partially-guaranteed contract. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Mykhailuk will make the minimum on his one-year deal, but he is only guaranteed to earn $50,000 as he signs on the dotted line.

New York is the latest stop in Mykhailuk's journeyman career, which began as a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. In his rookie year, Mykhailuk was dealt to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline and spent parts of three seasons in the Motor City.

In 2021, Mykhailuk was traded again, this time to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played just 30 games. However, his stint in OKC was the best of his career. He averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting over 43 percent from the field.

Last summer, he signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors. He played in 56 games for Toronto last season, averaging 4.6 points per game mostly in a role off the bench. The Raptors waived Mykhailuk late last month, which prompted him to sign with the Knicks.

The partial guarantee on the deal stems from the team's crowded group of wings. The team cannot guarantee Mykhailuk a role in the rotation, so he did not receive a full guarantee on his contract. He'll compete for a spot on the team and a role alongside Cam Reddish, Quentin Grimes, and rookie Trevor Keels.

