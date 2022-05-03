Skip to main content

Former Knicks HC Mike D'Antoni Returning to Coach?

The former Knicks coach could be returning to the bench.

It's been just over a decade since Mike D'Antoni resigned as the New York Knicks head coach, but the future Hall of Famer could become a head coach once again very soon.

According to multiple reports, D'Antoni is a candidate for the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets' jobs.

D'Antoni, who turns 71 next week, would be the second-oldest head coach in the NBA if he is hired by one of the two teams set to interview him behind San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

D'Antoni has been a head coach for five NBA teams: Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Phoenix Suns (2003-08), Knicks (2008-12), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-14) and most recently, the Houston Rockets (2016-20).

Since leaving the Rockets, D'Antoni has taken on small coaching or consulting roles with the Brooklyn Nets (2020-21) and the New Orleans Pelicans, but there might be an itch to return to the bench.

Known as one of the masterminds of the postmodern NBA offense, which originated with the "7 Seconds or Less" Suns back in the mid-2000s, D’Antoni was able to evolve that even further during his tenure in Houston.

D'Antoni posted a 121-167 record during parts of four seasons with the Knicks, good enough for a .420 winning percentage. He also qualified for the playoffs during the 2010-11 season.

D'Antoni has seen the Conference Finals three times in his career, but his biggest doubters have criticized his inability to break through to the biggest stage in the postseason.

Now, he may get another opportunity to prove his critics wrong in either Charlotte or Sacramento.

