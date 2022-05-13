Skip to main content

Robinson Return: Does Shirt Hint at Mitchell's Future With Knicks?

Mitchell Robinson has left some not-so-subtle hints about his love for New York.

There hasn't been much worth remembering over the past four years of New York Knicks basketball. Mitchell Robinson has been a rare exception, averaging 8.4 points (on 72-percent shooting) and 7.5 rebounds since joining the team as a second-round pick in the 2018 draft. 

True to the Knicks' star-crossed fashion, his Manhattan departure remains a possibility. Robinson will hit the unrestricted free agent market on July 1 if the two sides are unable to agree to an extension by then. 

Though news of progress on that end has been relatively quiet, Robinson is hinting that New York might be the place to be. 

In a somewhat shocking departure from the secretive nature of the NBA offseason, Robinson has apparently made his offseason desires clear. In April, Robinson was photographed in a t-shirt bearing the mantra "New York or Nowhere" when making a public appearance at his high school alma mater. Skeptics could note that the shirt contains no Knicks colors, but NBA writer Alder Almo noted that the shirt is a recurring part of Robinson's wardrobe. 

While it's impossible to know Robinson's mindset, it's interesting and somewhat comforting from a New York perspective to see a coveted free agent rep the city of his current employer in a public setting. Robinson continues to interact with accounts that support the Knicks on social media, further hinting that his time in New York might not be over just yet.

Signing Robinson to a long-term deal remains one of the Knicks' highest priorities as a disappointing follow-up to the first playoff appearance since 2013. So far, Robinson appears to be leaning at a New York return before the chaos of free agency strikes.

