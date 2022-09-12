NBA Power Rankings: How High Are Knicks?

The New York Knicks are just a couple weeks away from returning to the Empier State to participate in training camp. It'ss be team will look very different than it did a year ago.

Jalen Brunson is in, and Donovan Mitchell (despite many attempts to acquire him) is not, but where does that leave the Knicks in the grand scheme of the NBA?

NBA insider Marc Stein listed his power rankings for the upcoming season, listing the Knicks at No. 20.

Stein writes: "Our question for those applauding the Knicks' restraint in the Donovan Mitchell trade talks: Who is the proven All-Star eager to embrace life in Gotham that they're going to acquire instead of Mitchell for a lesser price?"

"After three offseasons in charge, Leon Rose has amassed an enviable draft pick haul and a few youngsters you'd certainly qualify as promising," Stein said. "But the fact remains: Rose's most significant move so far is signing a virtual family member in Jalen Brunson. This puts immediate pressure on Brunson to find yet another gear or three ... and on Rose to validate his Mitchell posture by hatching a tremendous backup plan."

Given the fact Brunson was the team's crown jewel of the summer, the responsibility has been placed primarily on his shoulders to help the Knicks return to the playoffs. While Brunson is talented, he hasn't had to face the responsibility of being the top option on a team, which leads to Stein's skepticism on if the Knicks can succeed this season.