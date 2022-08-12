Knicks 2022 Preseason Schedule Unveiled

The Knicks will get three trial runs at Madison Square Garden before the 2022-23 season gets underway.

If Jalen Brunson needs any more help getting used to his new Manhattan surroundings, he'll have three opportunities to do so in the New York Knicks' four-game preseason slate.

The Knicks unveiled their 2022 preseason schedule on Friday, one where all but one game will be held at MSG. Its outlier is an October 12 visit to Indianapolis to visit the Indiana Pacers, who will hit up Manhattan five days prior for the first half of a doubleheader. The early fall affairs are bookended by visits from the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards on Oct. 4 and 14 respectively.

This year's exhibition slate is almost unchanged from last season's, as the Knicks once again have three home games to work with. The opponents are entirely the same, though Washington was the opponent they faced twice.

With the exception of the visit to Indiana, all games with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. TV information will be available at a later date.

These games will potentially serve as the unofficial New York debuts for players like Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Trevor Keels. The former pair were welcomed in through free agency while Keels arrived in the second round of this summer's draft. Their current roster features 14 players, though that could easily change in the wake of the evolving Donovan Mitchell situation.

New York went a perfect 4-0 in last year's preseason, one of five teams to go undefeated. Further success after a rare playoff berth, however, proved fleeting, as the Knicks went 37-45 and were well removed from the Eastern Conference playoff picture.