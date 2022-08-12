Skip to main content

Knicks 2022 Preseason Schedule Unveiled

The Knicks will get three trial runs at Madison Square Garden before the 2022-23 season gets underway.

If Jalen Brunson needs any more help getting used to his new Manhattan surroundings, he'll have three opportunities to do so in the New York Knicks' four-game preseason slate.

The Knicks unveiled their 2022 preseason schedule on Friday, one where all but one game will be held at MSG. Its outlier is an October 12 visit to Indianapolis to visit the Indiana Pacers, who will hit up Manhattan five days prior for the first half of a doubleheader. The early fall affairs are bookended by visits from the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards on Oct. 4 and 14 respectively. 

This year's exhibition slate is almost unchanged from last season's, as the Knicks once again have three home games to work with. The opponents are entirely the same, though Washington was the opponent they faced twice. 

With the exception of the visit to Indiana, all games with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. TV information will be available at a later date. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These games will potentially serve as the unofficial New York debuts for players like Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Trevor Keels. The former pair were welcomed in through free agency while Keels arrived in the second round of this summer's draft. Their current roster features 14 players, though that could easily change in the wake of the evolving Donovan Mitchell situation.

New York went a perfect 4-0 in last year's preseason, one of five teams to go undefeated. Further success after a rare playoff berth, however, proved fleeting, as the Knicks went 37-45 and were well removed from the Eastern Conference playoff picture. 

mitch brun
News

Knicks Prediction: Donovan Mitchell Trade and Only 2-Game Improvement?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Snip20220812_82
News

'Trying to Run Away': Jeremy Lin Speaks on Dark Side of Knicks' 'Linsanity'

By Geoff Magliocchetti4 hours ago
cam reddish
News

Trade Talk: Knicks' Case for Keeping Cam Reddish

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Snip20220811_78
News

Bill Russell's No. 6 Permanently Retired - Knicks & NBA Tracker

By All Knicks Staff22 hours ago
Snip20220811_77
News

A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James

By Geoff MagliocchettiAug 11, 2022 2:15 PM EDT
donovan-mitchell-getty-imges
News

Donovan Mitchell Trade Update: No Teams Close to Knicks’ Offer?

By Dalton TriggAug 11, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Snip20220810_73
News

Bench Press: Liberty Reserves Ignite Comeback Win in Dallas

By Geoff MagliocchettiAug 10, 2022 11:00 PM EDT
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
News

Could Hornets Be Ideal Trade Suitor for Knicks' Julius Randle?

By Grant AfsethAug 10, 2022 8:12 PM EDT