Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade Made 'Difficult' by RJ Barrett Extension

Like any deal with the devil ... this of a blue variety ... fine print extracts a heavy cost. That's what the New York Knicks might've created for themselves upon the long-term commitment to RJ Barrett.

The Duke alum is locked up for the next four years on an extension that can reach as high as $120 million, but that might've complicated their status in the ongoing discussions around Donovan Mitchell. While it was previously reported that the extension wouldn't fully remove Barrett's name from the negotiating table, SNY's Ian Begley claims that the extension makes things "difficult." Begley's sources go as far as to claim that Barrett "was a linchpin to any potential deal," even if his ultimate fate didn't reside with the Utah Jazz.

"Teams who have had interest in Barrett believe they could have had a shot to trade for him if Utah acquired Barrett in a deal," Begley noted, recalling Utah's reportedly picky desires. "Those teams believe Utah would have at least considered the idea of trading Barrett for additional first-round picks if the Jazz acquired him in a deal for Mitchell."

With Barrett apparently out, the Knicks return to the usual suspects in the western negotiations, which may have to include a third team (likely the Los Angeles Lakers and the massive Russell Westbrook contract) before all is said and done. Utah will continue to push for more freedom from the Knicks' draft pick cabinet and continues to covet Summer League hero Quentin Grimes. Evan Fournier's salary (over $55 million cap hit over the next three seasons) makes him prime trade bait, especially in an atmosphere where the Knicks appears insistent on keeping Derrick Rose.

Utah has expressed an apparent desire to end this saga before the start of training camp. Barrett's windfall is simply yet another hill on the rollercoaster.

