AUG 13 NBA SCHEDULE LEAKS

Although the full NBA schedule won't be released until next week, a few of the most important matchups have already started to leak out. On Friday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are set to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.

"The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me," Stein tweeted. "Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold."

On Saturday, The Athletic's Shams Charania followed that up by announcing that the defending champion Golden State Warriors opening night game on Oct. 18, which will also be when they receive their rings and raise their championship banner, will be against James and the Lakers.

Stay tuned to All Knicks for a full schedule breakdown once it's officially released.

AUGUST 11 RUSSELL'S NUMBER PERMANENTLY RETIRED

The NBA and its Players Association announced on Thursday that Bill Russell's No. 6 will be permanently retired by all 30 teams. Russell, who passed away on July 31 at the age of 88, becomes the first player to have his number retired throughout the Association, echoing Major League Baseball's designation for Jackie Robinson's No. 42. Players who currently wear the numeral (including Quentin Grimes of the Knicks) will be grandfathered in.

In addition to the numerical honor, Russell will be honored on all NBA courts and jerseys this season with a memorial logo said to be depicting his number inside a shamrock, referencing the fact he spent his entire playing career with the Boston Celtics, who are planning their own tributes.

AUGUST 8 SA-THREE-NA

New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu was named the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between August 1 and 7. It's Ionescu's third such honor this season, joining A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas (four) as the only players to earn the weekly accolade this season.

Ionescu averaged 23.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the Liberty's three games last week, a performance highlighted by a 31-point effort that took only 23 minutes in a 102-73 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday. On Saturday in Phoenix, Ionescu became the first player in WNBA history to earn at least 500 points and 200 assists and rebounds each in a single season.

New York (13-19) returns to action on Monday night against the Dallas Wings (8 p.m. ET, The YES App/NBA TV). They're currently the first team out of the current WNBA playoff picture, a half-game behind idle Phoenix, current holders of the eighth and final seed.

AUGUST 7 A SCHEDULE FOR THE SCHEDULE?

Mark your calendar ... for the NBA calendar. Per Marc Stein, the 2022-23 NBA schedule is "not expected" to be unveiled "until after next week."

Knicks fans have plenty to look forward to upon its release: Manhattanites will no doubt be wondering if the Knicks restart a streak of playing games on Christmas Day, as the team returned to the holiday slate after a two-year absence with a win over Atlanta. Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson's return to Dallas will likely get the national television treatment.

AUGUST 4 GRINER SENTENCED IN RUSSIA

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison by a Russian judge after she was convicted of drug possession and smuggling. Griner, a lauded star for the Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since February when she was found carrying vaporizer cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the country. She had been partaking in international endeavors with UMMC Ekaterinburg, with whom she had been affiliated since 2014.

"I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans, and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them," Griner said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home."

United States President Joe Biden has released a statement through the White House in response to the ruling, calling upon the Russians to reopen negotiations to bring Griner and detained U.S. Marine Paul Whelan (who has been there since 2018) home.

"American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said. "It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

AUGUST 2 WALKER HEADED SOUTH(WEST)?

Former Knick Kemba Walker might have a new destination in sight, as the four-time All-Star has reportedly drawn interest from the Phoenix Suns, per an anonymous executive speaking to Heavy.com. While reiterating that a Charlotte reunion also remains a possibility, the exec hinted that Phoenix would use Walker as a backup to Chris Paul.

"If he wants to play for a contender, he’s probably best off looking at Phoenix," The exec said. "They need another point guard, they need depth behind Paul. Give him a non-guaranteed deal and see how it goes, you can still make a change in January.”

Walker, 32, is currently under contract with the Detroit Pistons after he was traded from New York on draft night in an effort to build a de facto budget for Jalen Brunson. The Brunson signing was an indirect response to Walker, a native of The Bronx, failing to fulfill the Knicks' search for a lasting point guard after a lucrative career with the Hornets.

JULY 31 NBA LEGEND RUSSELL PASSES AT 88

The family of Bill Russell has announced that the NBA legend died peacefully at the age of 88. To this day, Russell is often regarded as one of the greatest players in Association history, having guided the Boston Celtics to 11 championships (the last two as a player-coach) and earned 12 All-Star appearances and five Most Valuable Player Awards. His defensive endeavors likewise became renowned throughout the basketball world, as did his efforts to fight racism (which were officially recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011). The NBA Finals' MVP Award was named in Russell's honor in 2009.

"We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignfied, and always constructive commitment to principle," the statement from Russell's family reads. "That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."

JULY 23 WILLIAMS SOAKS UP THE SUNS' EXTENSION

Monty Williams, the NBA's reigning Coach of the Year, has inked a five-year extension with the Phoenix Suns, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams guided the team to the top seed in the Western Conference and a franchise-record 64 wins last season.

The Notre Dame alum thus continues an NBA journey that began with the New York Knicks, who drafted him in the opening round of the 1994 draft. His playing career opened with 55 games over parts of two seasons in blue and orange where he averaged 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. After nine seasons on the floor, Williams embarked on a coaching career. Phoenix is his second head coach spot after a five-year stint in New Orleans. Since taking the Phoenix job in 2019, the Suns have ended a decade-long playoff drought and reached the NBA Finals in 2021.

JULY 16 KNICKS TO TITLE GAME

Sunday afternoon will mark the Knicks vying for a title. No, it's not as big a deal as the Knicks vying for the trade-block services of Donovan Mitchell, but it'll have to do.

The Knicks finished the 2022 Summer League tied for the best record at 3-1, and due to point differential, they will advance to the Summer League championship game, scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The most recent milestone on the path? Read about it here.

JULY 11 BANCHERO LEAVING LAS VEGAS

The Associated Press is reporting that Paolo Banchero, the top overall pick in last month's draft will not appear in the team's final three Summer League contests for the Orlando Magic, citing a desire for "other players to get opportunities" in Las Vegas. Banchero averaged a team-best 20 points and six assists over his first two showings, both Orlando wins.

The Magic's prospects will face those of the Knicks in the scheduled finale for each team on Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV) before all teams compete in a fifth game to be determined.

JULY 7 KNICKS, MAVS SEEKING FLEXIBLE SIGN-AND-TRADE?

Though it's been generally accepted that Jalen Brunson is on his way to New York (Brunson himself has confirmed it via social media), his signing was not among the deals announced upon the NBA's lifting of the transactional moratorium on Wednesday. His former employers in Dallas might be looking to get a little something out of his departure.

A variety of moves has been proposed by the experts at DallasBasketball.com, which include adding a third team to the Knicks' salary-dumping proceedings that helped build a de facto Brunson budget. Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, for example, could be on their way to Dallas rather than Detroit, as that move likewise went unconfirmed by either group yesterday. Financial assets could likewise be on the line as the Mavericks could take on $12 million in a Traded Player Exception.

JULY 2 BRUNSON CLASSY TO COWBOYS

Suddenly-former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has always had fun with the fact that he was a much-liked player in Cowboys Country - even though he's an East Coast guy who played at Villanova and loves his Philadelphia Eagles.

So it is that fun-loving spirit that he says goodbye to DFW - having agreed to his new deal with the New York Knicks - that he makes sure he mentions the Cowboys amid his other heartfelt thoughts.

"Even if most of you are Cowboys fans,'' he wrote on social media, "you guys accepted an Eagles fan without hesitation.”

Read more about Brunson's DFW farewell here.

JULY 1 BOSTON BREWS UP BROGDON

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics have brought in Malcolm Brogdon via a trade. The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals, said to be searching for "a true playmaking point guard", sent over Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Daniel Theis, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks were briefly linked to Brogdon, who has struggled with injuries over the past year, when they commenced their search for a point guard, which was fulfilled upon the reported signing of Jalen Brunson. Brogdon averaged 19.1 points and 5.9 assists last season.

JUNE 30 KD WANTS O-U-T

Shams Charania is reporting that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, which would his time with the team after three seasons, the first of which he missed entirely due to injury.

Durant is set to begin a four-year, $198 million contract extension and there is no shortage of elite suitors in the immediate aftermath of the report: Adrian Wojnarowski has already reported that both Miami and Phoenix are on Durant's "wish list" but Brooklyn will prioritize finding the best deal instead.

In that sense, this doesn’t have to be about “what KD wants.” But we’re about to see what sort of leverage Durant has when it comes to “desired destinations.”