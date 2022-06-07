Spider-Man: Keith Hernandez Stumped By Donovan Mitchell to Knicks Rumors

Even the SNY broadcast is dreaming of a homecoming between Donovan Mitchell and New York Knicks.

Maguire, Garfield, Holland ... Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell has gone by the nickname of "Spida" thanks to his massive wingspan, one that New York Knicks fans hope comes home to the Empire State this offseason. Mitchell in prominent in Knicks' rumors thanks, in part, to his hometown of Elmsford, NY. Several New Yorkers, both on the Knicks and on the outside, are trying to push Mitchell in that direction.

Count the men who call New York Mets games on SportsNet New York as the latest to play matchmaker ... or at least one of them, anyway.

With the National League East-leading Mets in the midst of another victory, their third in a row and ninth in the last 11 games, the booth of Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez joined the speculation on Mitchell's future as their team began to pull away from the San Diego Padres.

Cohen asked his long-running booth partner Hernandez if he thought "Spida" was coming to the Knicks, noting the Utah All-Star's love of the Mets and the fact that his father, Donovan Sr., works in the team's front office as its Director of Diversity and Inclusion.

Hernandez, however, had red on his mind rather than orange.

"I thought you were talking about Spider-Man," Hernandez said, referring to the Marvel Comics superhero.

The exchange was documented by numerous Mets fans on Twitter, part of a comedic night in the booth for Cohen and Hernandez, whose Mitchell/Marvel crossover might've been overshadowed by the latter's appreciation for the Mets offense. New York eventually beat San Diego 11-5.

Mitchell's love of the Mets fuel speculations and encourage attempts to push him to New York, which is said to be investigating all avenues for a high-profile acquisition to put them back in contention. His father played seven seasons of Minor League Baseball, as the younger Mitchell was born in 1996 when his father was playing for the Jackson Generals (a Houston Astros affiliate).