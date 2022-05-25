Trae Young Trolls Knicks Fans on Playoff Anniversary

The Knicks weren't the only New York victim of the Atlanta Hawk star's trip down memory lane.

One year later, Trae Young still remembers springtime in New York.

The Atlanta Hawks star acknowledged the one-year anniversary of his contentious relationship with New York Knicks fans on Monday, his heart warmed by memories of Madison Square Garden's not-so-family-friendly mantra.

It was ESPN that reminded the public of incident, where Young crashed the Garden party made to celebrate the Knicks' first playoff game in eight seasons. Game 1 of the Knicks and Hawks' Eastern Conference quarterfinal showdown saw Young score 32 points, the last couple on a floating game-winner with 0.9 seconds remaining for a 107-105 victory.

Young during Game 1 Young bids farewell to MSG Young at MSG

Young mentioned that he began to hear cries of "f you" from increasingly frustrated Knicks fans during his postgame interview with TNT. From that point on, "F*** Trae Young" became the rallying cry for blue and orange supporters over the rest of the series, which saw Atlanta prevail in five games. Young made the chant part of his Twitter commemoration, following the phrase with a series of laughing emojis.

He averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists in the 2021 postseason, helping guide the Hawks to the conference finals, where they fell to eventual champion Milwaukee in six games.

Young's Big Apple trolling didn't end there. He followed up his anniversary tweet with another laughing emoji, this one brought about by remarking, "Now they mayor wanna run for congress." The barb references former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced a congressional run in the state's 10th district earlier this month.

Young's Twitter reminder of better days comes after a sour follow-up season for Atlanta. Though he pushed the Hawks into the 2022 postseason through strong showings in the Play-In Tournament, Young was limited to 15.4 points and 31-percent shooting in a first-round loss to top-seeded Miami. The Heat and Boston Celtics are tied 2-2 in the East finals going into Game 5 on Wednesday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).