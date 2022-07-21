Slow Jazz? Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Deal Could ‘Take Some Time’

For their next number in their rebuild repertoire, the Utah Jazz are going to slow things down a bit.

Reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski hint that Utah will take its time when it comes to deciding the fate of its franchise face Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks have lingered at or near the top of the list of reported suitors.

Appearing on ESPN's "NBA Today", Wojnarowski claims that the Knicks and Jazz have discussed a potential deal but that the latter plans to do its due diligence across the rest of the league.

"Utah talked with the Knicks early last week (and) exchanged some ideas of what a potential Donovan Mitchell deal with New York might look like," Wojnarowski said. "I think now Utah is out talking to the rest of the league, seeing what else might be available to them."

With Utah looking to explore its options beyond New York, Wojnarowski said that it appears that the Knicks don't want to "bid against (themselves)" in an endgame that will likely result in a hefty package sent to Salt Lake City. He further stresses that patience will be the name of the game, noting that any Mitchell deal "is going to take some time".

Utah's restraint previously paid off when shipping off another well-known name, Rudy Gobert, off to Minnesota.

"I do think they'll reconnect with the Knicks at some point in this offseason," Wojnarowski reported.

The Knicks' offseason has been one packed with positive potential, headlined by the arrival of Jalen Brunson. Those good vibes surfaced in Las Vegas, where potential trade target Quentin Grimes paced the team's runner-up efforts in Summer League play.