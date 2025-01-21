Knicks Stars Probable For Back-to-Back in Brooklyn
Time will tell if the New York Knicks have a full car for their subway ride to Brooklyn.
Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns are listed as probable for the Knicks' next game, which will send them across town to battle the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT). Much like Monday's tilt against Atlanta, Hart and Towns are said to be dealing with neck and thumb ailments, though each was able to partake in the 119-110 New York victory.
Towns was back on the floor after a two-game absence, having sustained the injury during Monday's visit from Detroit. While his shooting was rusty (5-of-18), he scored 13 points while pulling in nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists, his most since Dec. 23.
Hart did not miss any time but endured a scary moment during Friday's game against Minnesota, one that required him to visit the Knicks locker room after he was pushed into teammate Jericho Sims by Jaden McDaniels on a box-out. Speaking after Monday's win, Hart said he had been dealing with pain in the area for the last two weeks but that Friday's incident medically aggravated him.
“I think if I get hit in my shoulder or back, it will hurt like hell,” Hart said of the situation, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “But hopefully if I do get hit, hopefully it doesn’t lock up for a duration of time. But I can deal with that pain.”
For his part, Hart appeared to question his injury designation in an X post.
Hart and Towns joins Kevin McCullar and Mitchell Robinson, the medical mainstays who remain out.
The reeling Nets (14-29) enter was a packed report, one headlined by former Knicks Bojan Bogdanovic, who has yet to play this season due to a foot injury after being trade to Brooklyn in the deal that brought Mikal Bridges to Manhattan.
Joining Bogdanovic on the bench are Maxwell Lewis (fractured tibia), De'Anthony Melton (ACL tear), Ben Simmons (illness), Cam Thomas (strained hamstring), Trendon Watford (strained hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), and Ziaire Williams (sprained ankle). Like Hart and Towns, D'Angelo Russell (hamstring management) is probable.
