NYC Affiliate Erroneously Claims Knicks Advance
A local news broadcast's coverage of the New York Knicks' Sunday afternoon tilt against the Indiana Pacers was literally engaged in fantasy basketball.
The Knicks' season ended on Sunday with a 130-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, concluding an otherwise stellar season in heartbreaking fashion.
Eager to escape the somber aftermath, some Knicks likely flipped over to the 6 p.m. ET local news on WNBC ... which returned from an early commercial break with a large graphic bearing the message "KNICKS ADVANCE" in anticipation of the team's first NBA final four appearance since 2000.
Anchor Gus Rosendale and sports reporter John Chandler took the gaffe in style: upon the return from commercial heralded by a "Breaking News" graphic, Rosendale, professionally containing a smirk, declared that "Unfortunately, we can now confirm the Knicks’ playoff run is over.”
If recent reports are to be believed, this won't be the last time Knicks news breaks on the local NBC affiliate: the peacock network is said to be closing in on a deal to get NBA games back on its airwaves, over two decades after its last such broadcast in 2002.
