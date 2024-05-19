OG Anunoby, Josh Hart's Status For Knicks' Game 7 (Report)
The New York Knicks are inching back to full strength with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, both OG Anunoby and Josh Hart will be available to play in Sunday's conference semifinal finale against the Indiana Pacers (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), the franchise's first Game 7 in nearly a quarter-century. Both were listed as questionable entering Sunday's action.
Wading through injuries is certainly nothing new for the Knicks this season: Hart is already subbing for three-time All-Star Julius Randle (out for the year with a shoulder injury along with Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson) while Anunoby missed the last four games with a hamstring issue.
While it wouldn't be fair to assume that Anunoby and Hart are at full strength, the Knicks will at least have two of their major contributors on the floor for what undoubtedly stands as the biggest game in recent franchise memory. New York is seeking its first conference finals visit since 2000.
[[UPDATE: 3:10 p.m. ET]]: The Knicks confirmed Anunoby and Hart's respective participation and revealed that each is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game.
