Rising Forward Key for Knicks Defensive Gameplan
The New York Knicks pride themselves on being a defensive-minded team, and they wouldn't be who they are without OG Anunoby.
Anunoby, 27, is one of the best defensive wings in the game because of how he approaches that side of the ball.
“See, I don’t see it as gambling," Anunoby said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I see it as being aggressive and making the offense uncomfortable. Not just letting them do whatever they want [and] just making them back up or pick up their dribble.”
Anunoby has a steal in every game so far this season for the Knicks, which is the norm for him. In 50 appearances last season, Anunoby had at least one steal in 38 of those games (66 percent). His desire for turnovers has also caught coach Tom Thibodeau's attention.
“When you see things ahead, it makes you quicker, and that leads to a lot of disruption," Thibodeau said. "And [Anunoby] knows how to read plays. If someone is loose with the ball, he’s very active with his hands.”
Having Anunoby's active hands on the floor also inspires his teammates and his fellow Knicks can pick up parts of his game and apply it to their own.
“He’s a defense unto himself," Josh Hart said. "One-on-one, we trust him on anyone. When he’s off the ball, it’s crazy. He pounces. He’s in a gap. He anticipates. He lunges at you. I’ve never seen anything like that. First time I saw him do that against [Indiana Pacers guard] Andrew Nembhard a couple games ago and Andrew Nembhard, he was like, ‘Oh.’ He was surprised. He had like three back dribbles from that."
Having Anunoby in his role also allows his teammates to pivot and react if needed.
“His ability to obviously make plays one-on-one, but he’s able to roam and create havoc," Hart said. "We want him to gamble and make plays himself. We know we’re going to be able to rotate and fly around and put out fires if he doesn’t get the ball.”
It's hard to have this kind of defensive intensity over the course of an 82-game season, but if Anunoby can provide this effort throughout the year, the Knicks will have one of the best defenses in the NBA.
