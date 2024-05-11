Ouch! Injured Knicks Fall Just Short of 3-0 Lead vs Pacers
The 2023-24 New York Knicks: low on manpower, always high on drama.
With OG Anunoby added to the Knicks' list of medical absences, New York kept pace with the Indiana Pacers on Friday night but fell just short of a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Unexpected heroics from Andrew Nembard, who sank Friday's game-winner, paved the Pacer way to their first win in the series, as they took Game 3 by a 111-106 final.
New York still leads the best-of-seven set 2-1 but the Pacers, back home at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, were finally able to retain a halftime lead. Wasted in the Knicks' effort was a historic effort from Donte DiVincenzo, who tied a joint franchise record shared by Derek Harper and John Starks with seven three-pointers. A hobbled Jalen Brunson, fighting off the aftershocks of Game 2's foot injury had 26 points in a labored effort, though it took him 26 shots from the field to get there.
The series resumes on Sunday afternoon with a faithful fourth game in Indianapolis (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).