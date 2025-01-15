Sixers Suffer Major Blow Before Knicks Game
The New York Knicks are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers this evening.
Heading into this matchup between the two Atlantic Division rivals, there have been questions about the status of star 76ers' center Joel Embiid. He has been dealing with a foot injury and the team was hoping that he would be able to return tonight.
Unfortunately, that won't end up being the case for Philadelphia. The Knicks are set to catch a break.
According to Kyle Neubeck, a reporter covering the 76ers, Embiid will be out tonight.
Many fans have had questions about what the new injury is for Embiid. Neubeck also revealed what happened to cause this latest injury.
"Joel Embiid sprained his foot falling over a security rope on Christmas, played in four more games and only missed a back-to-back on the rest of the road trip, and has now been out a week and a half with what has been deemed a 'day to day' issue."
Embiid has missed a lot of time this season. That is starting to become a trend for him year after year.
During the 2024-25 NBA season, Embiid has only participated in 13 games. He has averaged 24.4 points per game to go along with 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from the three-point line.
Clearly, the season has not been what was anticipated for Embiid. With Embiid and Paul George both missing a lot of time, Philadelphia is just 15-23.
As for New York, they come into tonight's game with a 26-15 record. They currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking the part of a legitimate NBA Finals contender.
