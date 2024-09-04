Predicting Knicks Closing Lineup
The New York Knicks will likely start most of their games this season with Jalen Brunson as the leading point guard, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the wing and Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt.
However, that quintet may not be the group that closes most games for the Knicks down the stretch when the game is tight.
Every lineup that closes out important games will likely come on a case-by-case basis depending on which players are performing well for the Knicks, especially considering the fact that there are players coming off the bench capable of helping New York in crunch time.
The end of the game may be the time for the Knicks to incorporate having Randle at the center position, which would send Robinson to the bench. The player that would come in for Robinson would likely be either Josh Hart or Donte DiVincenzo.
If the Knicks are in need of more defense, Hart is probably the player that coach Tom Thibodeau will turn to. Hart is one of the most versatile defenders in the league, and that would allow the Knicks to switch on nearly any defender with Bridges and Anunoby also in the game.
However, if the Knicks are in need of spacing the floor and getting a threat out on the perimeter, it's likely that DiVincenzo will be substituted into the game. DiVincenzo shot a career best 40.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line last season, and he came through in a big way during some games both in the regular season and playoffs.
There may even be times where one or both of them are hot and Thibodeau opts to put Anunoby or Bridges on the bench in favor of both of them. The only players that should definitely close games are Jalen Brunson and Randle.
Regardless of which five players are out on the floor for the Knicks late in the fourth quarter, they should make games very difficult for opponents down the stretch that don't pull out to big leads earlier in the contest.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!