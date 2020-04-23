Knicks Daily Roundup 4/23: A Realistic Knicks Offseason Plan, Magic Johnson What-Ifs, and More

-Our own Jonathan Macri has written a "Choose-Your-Own-Adventure" series about the Knicks' offseason. He's touched on the two main team-building strategies, developing youth and making moves to win now. While it's fun to think about these hypotheticals, this is the New York Knicks, and it's time to be realistic. Macri wrote about the most likely outcomes for New York's offseason. If you want a race to the #8 seed, you may be excited. But if he's right, the Knicks will likely be repeating past sins.

-Add Magic Johnson to the list of superstars who came so close to becoming Knicks. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov dug up a quote from Johnson to The New York Daily News saying “I wanted it to be (with the Knicks), but we couldn’t work it out." Vorkunov analyzed this what-if trade, speaking to different people about the optics of the situation and if it was ever near becoming a reality.

-The Knicks SI NBA 2K20 Tankathon teams continued to get revealed, with Jackie Powell's team up next. Read more about Jackie's team, including this fascinating tidbit: Her first pick was also on her team in our previous tournament, where the goal was to win. Now, everyone is trying to lose. Will this bold strategy pay off?

-Frank Ntilikina has made small but steady improvements during his first three NBA season, but Knicks fans would love to see him take a leap. Daily Knicks wrote about the players that Ntilikina should be watching film of while in isolation. There's no better time to study others, and with a great work ethic, Frank has the ability develop into a two-way guard like many in this article.

-Knicks owner James Dolan has made a fully recovery from the coronavirus. Dolan has also helped in the fight against the coronavirus by donating his blood plasma. During these tough times, this positive news is welcomed by everyone.