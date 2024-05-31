Report: Knicks Assistant Gets OK For Cavs Interview
The New York Knicks' top assistant coach is going on tour.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant will interview for the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coaching spot, the latest name added to the search shaded by the uncertainty around Donovan Mitchell's future.
Bryant, who has been with the Knicks since head coach Tom Thibodeau's arrival in 2020, is one of the most intriguing names in the search: the former Utah Utes sharpshooter was an assistant with the NBA's Utah Jazz during Mitchell's first professional seasons and could come in handy if the Cavs are continuing to search for ways to keep the five-time All-Star and New York State native around for the long-term.
Cleveland vacated its top coaching spot shortly from the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as J.B. Bickerstaff was bid farewell after five seasons. The Cavs earned consecutive playoff berths sans LeBron James since 1992-96 but failing to advance beyond the second round is no doubt disappointing considering they sent away most of their future to land Mitchell's services. Those results included a first-round ousting at the hands of the Knicks last season.
Other Cavalier candidates named by Wojnarowski included former Brooklyn Nets boss Kenny Atkinson (now an assistant with Golden State), New Orleans associate head coach James Borrego, and Miami assistant Chris Quinn.
