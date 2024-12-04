Report: NBA Closes Investigation Into Knicks Coach
Per SNY insider Ian Begley, the NBA has closed its investigation into New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, ending a process that MSG Sports previously labeled "offensive."
The reported charge against Brunson, the father of Knicks captain and franchise face Jalen, concerned his promotion to de facto associate head coach after previous title-holder Johnnie Bryant departed to accept the same role in Cleveland. The league was reportedly looking into the idea that the elder Brunson's promotion was potential compensation for Jalen taking a discounted contract extension over the summer.
"In response to the rumored NBA investigation into Rick Brunson’s promotion, Brunson took Johnnie Bryant’s place and assumed the same salary as Bryant," the MSG statement read when Begley's story broke last month. "It’s offensive that anyone would claim Rick didn’t deserve the promotion, Rick has done a tremendous job and will continue to do so. We see this as more harassment of the Knicks due to our opposition to certain NBA matters."
Knicks on SI has reached out to MSG Sports for comment on the reported new developments.
Begley's report notes that "Rick Brunson’s new contract, per NBA coaching sources, is within industry standards for top assistant coaches." The elder Brunson's promotion should have plenty of support considering his expansive basketball career, which includes a nine-year playing career and several tours as an assistant. Rick Brunson has also worked closely with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau during his prior coaching stops in Chicago and Minnesota.
This isn't the first time that the Brunson family business has caused controversy, as the league previously investigated the Knicks' hiring of Rick shortly before Jalen signed with the team in 2022. The Knicks cooperated fully with the investigation and were eventually charged with the loss of a second-round draft pick in 2025.
