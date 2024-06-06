Report: Knicks Changing Mind on Draft Trade
The New York Knicks are less than three weeks away from the 2024 NBA Draft, and they have three selections to work with, including two in the first round.
While many expect the Knicks to trade these picks in order to land a high-level star, there's also reason to believe New York will end up keeping its selections.
"In some of New York’s recent draft meetings, discussions have been centered on finding players in the draft who can fill a void," SNY's Ian Begley writes.
"In the aftermath of their Game 7 loss to the Pacers, there has been internal concern over the Knicks’ roster depth in the postseason (particularly against Indiana). So in some of these recent draft meetings, the focus has been on finding players who can bolster the back end of the roster."
Given the team's lack of depth in their playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, adding a rookie or two that they can develop should be something the Knicks would desire.
That being said, Tom Thibodeau's history with playing rookies would lead some to believe that the Knicks wouldn't want rookies on the roster.
In all likelihood, there will probably be some happy medium where the Knicks make a pick or two and trade the rest.
