All Knicks

Report: Knicks Changing Mind on Draft Trade

The New York Knicks have three selections in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are less than three weeks away from the 2024 NBA Draft, and they have three selections to work with, including two in the first round.

While many expect the Knicks to trade these picks in order to land a high-level star, there's also reason to believe New York will end up keeping its selections.

"In some of New York’s recent draft meetings, discussions have been centered on finding players in the draft who can fill a void," SNY's Ian Begley writes.

"In the aftermath of their Game 7 loss to the Pacers, there has been internal concern over the Knicks’ roster depth in the postseason (particularly against Indiana). So in some of these recent draft meetings, the focus has been on finding players who can bolster the back end of the roster."

Given the team's lack of depth in their playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, adding a rookie or two that they can develop should be something the Knicks would desire.

That being said, Tom Thibodeau's history with playing rookies would lead some to believe that the Knicks wouldn't want rookies on the roster.

In all likelihood, there will probably be some happy medium where the Knicks make a pick or two and trade the rest.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News