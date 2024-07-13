Report: Knicks Eying Former Wizards Guard
The New York Knicks made waves with a major backcourt addition on Friday, locking up Jalen Brunson for the next six seasons. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype hinted that another transaction at guard could be on the horizon.
The latest from Scotto declared the Knicks are among those interest in Landry Shamet, who spent last season with the Washington Wizards. Shamet, a first-round pick of Philadelphia's in 2018, was waived by the Wizards last week and has drawn attention from other contenders like Miami, Milwaukee, and Minnesota.
"The New York Knicks have explored adding more shooting depth on the free agent market by expressing interest in Latvian forward Davis Bertans, as previously reported by HoopsHype, and guard Landry Shamet, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto writes.
Shamet averaged 7.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 46 appearances for Washington last season, including five starts. He has been an NBA nomad since his professional entry out of Wichita State, playing for five different teams over the last six seasons (Philadelphia, LA Clippers, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Washington).
As for the what the Knicks could do with Shamet, the 27-year-old could well become the latest backcourt depth star if the team is forced to continue dealing away reliable reserves like Miles McBride. Brunson's extension, defined by sacrifice, kept New York out of the deadly second tax apron but the team could continue to purge its second unit if they're looking for continue transaction. The bench project began in late December, when the team included Sixth Man of the Year contender Immanuel Quickley in the trade for OG Anunoby, then of Toronto.
In addition to Shamet, Scotto also reiterated the Knicks' reported interest in Davis Bertans, a fellow waiver wire entrant who last played with Charlotte. Scotto also said the Knicks were still interested in Precious Achiuwa when it comes to shoring up their interior depth.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!