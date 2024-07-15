Reports: Knicks Will Get Another Boost From Star Forward
Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks chemistry may already be apparent.
Per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, Bridges is set to follow in Brunson's footsteps and explore a team-friendly extension whether he signs it before this season or next summer. Brunson, who won two national titles next to Bridges at Villanova University, left $113 million on the table when he signed an extension that will keep him in Manhattan for at least the rest of the decade.
"League sources say that the expectation now ... is that Bridges is likely to follow Brunson's lead and sign a team-friendly deal of his own when it's his turn to negotiate an extension," Stein wrote in his latest newsletter (h/t NBACentral on X). "He's eligible for a shorter and less attractive deal as soon as Oct. 1 or a four-year extension if he waits until after the season."
"(The extension would) cement himself at Madison Square Garden alongside his fellow former Villanova teammates Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo.”
One of the newest Knicks, Bridges came over in a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets, one that cost New York five future first-round picks and veteran Bojan Bogdanovic.
The 27-year-old is currently halfway through the four-year, $90 million rookie contract extension that came east with him from the Phoenix Suns. His cap hit is set to linger at just over $47 million combined over the next two years.
New York's Villanova-based revolution began with the signing of Brunson during the summer of 2022. Hart and Bridges arrived through trades with Portland and Brooklyn respectively while DiVincenzo was signed as a free agent in between.
In addition to all that Wildcat firepower, the Knicks also have a decision to make on three-time All-Star Julius Randle while OG Anunoby likewise landed a nine-figure extension of his own.
