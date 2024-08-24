Report: Knicks Tested Market for Jazz Center
The New York Knicks have been seeking a center for a while and have looked all over to find a big man with little luck.
According to Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus, the Knicks discussed a potential trade with the Utah Jazz regarding third-year center Walker Kessler.
"Per multiple sources, Utah has discussed Kessler previously in trade, including a stalled conversation with the New York Knicks," Pincus writes. "He doesn't seem part of the team's long-term plan."
Kessler, 23, averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in his second season in the NBA with the Jazz, which are similar numbers to what Isaiah Hartenstein was posting last season.
Kessler makes perfect sense as a target for the Knicks and he would fill in a lot of the gaps that Hartenstein has now vacated after he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.
However, it appears that the Jazz were not interested in the return package for Kessler at that moment in time.
Perhaps when the season develops, the Jazz would be interested in players that the Knicks would be willing to give up. Maybe the Knicks' need for a center intensifies with an injury or two, or Kessler's value could diminish due to his play.
There's a lot that can change when the season starts, which is why it's riskier for a deal like this to get done. It's possible that the Jazz and Knicks could revisit conversations surrounding Kessler between now and training camp, but chances are that the two sides are going to stay where they are for the time being.
The Knicks could hold out hope that things could change in the regular season and possibly make a phone call to Danny Ainge to see if the Jazz would like to reopen the conversation.
