Knicks Daily Roundup 4/20: Reflecting on R.J., Ewing Theory Debunking, Portis Post-Ups, and More

-R.J. Barrett took his lumps like any rookie does. He showed off his ability to get to the rim, but struggled at times to do so efficiently. He had flashes of shooting, playmaking, and defensive instincts, but the consistency at which he performed was up and down. Knicks fans are starved for a star to believe in, and Barrett is their best shot. So what exactly can we take away from the former Duke Blue Devil's first season?

The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov wrote a detailed piece about R.J., what to take away from his rookie year, how he improved over the course of the season, and how he's viewed by others around the league.

-If you're not familiar with the "Ewing Theory," it was made popular by The Ringer's Bill Simmons and centered around Knicks' great Patrick Ewing. The theory says that there are teams that perform better without their star player, and Simmons used Ewing as the poster boy for this. While the theory may hold some merit in some instances, Knicks fans would go to war to defend Patrick from this defamation, and Forbes's Tommy Beer led the charge. He wrote about the theory and debunked it in an attempt to clear Ewing's name.

-Marc Berman of The New York Post returned with another Knicks' mailbag. He discussed a variety of topics, but the most intriguing one was about Kevin Knox. Berman said that Leon Rose's biggest regret was not getting to see enough of Knox before the season was suspended, leading to him being unsure about the second-year player's future with the team. This doesn't mean that Knox will get more opportunities, but rather that the team president has no bearing as to whether the former lottery pick is worth giving another shot or is already a bust. New York isn't going to the playoffs anytime soon, so there should be time to let Knox develop, but whether Rose sees it the same way is anyone's guess.

-ESPN's Zach Lowe said what most Knicks fans are thinking—Bobby Portis should not be posting up. In his weekly column, Lowe explained how inefficient these possessions were for New York, which should come as no surprise. For what it's worth, Lowe did believe that Portis can be successful in the right role (mainly as a small-ball center on a good team), but the Knicks have been unable to provide him with the right environment. With so many young pieces to focus on and a massive team option for Portis, it's likely time for the team to cut their losses.

-In the latest piece of his "Keep or Cut" series, our own Alex Wolfe analyzed Reggie Bullock. Injury issues for Bullock wound up working out in the Knicks favor, reducing the amount on his contract. The sharpshooter wasn't perfect once he got healthy, but it's clear Bullock has some 3-and-D skills that can help the Knicks' young players grow. Bullock's contract is much easier to stomach than the other Knick veterans, but read more to see if Alex chooses to keep him around or send him packing.

-Sabrina Ionescu has arrived. The star Oregon point guard went first overall in the WNBA draft to the New York Liberty, bringing all the buzz surrounding her to the Big Apple. But she didn't come alone. Our own Lauren Russell wrote about Sabrina Mania, the other players the Liberty drafted, and how the two combined can make an instant impact in New York.

-The NBA and WNBA have some new gear to buy—and it can even keep you safe. The two leagues partnered with Fanatics to produce new cloth face coverings that people can use when they need to go out for essential reasons. Our own Kris Pursiainen wrote about these masks, how much they cost, and how these entities are giving back to the community.