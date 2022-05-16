Skip to main content

What's The Knicks' Plan For EuroLeague Rising Star Rokas Jokubaitis?

Jokubaitis has garnered some recent hype, but don't expect to see him in a Knicks uniform anytime soon.

According to a new report from the New York Post, the New York Knicks are planning to keep rising European prospect Rokas Jokubaitis overseas for another season.

Jokubaitis, acquired from Oklahoma City during last year's draft, recently earned the EuroLeague Rising Star Award, an honor previously bestowed to Luca Doncic, Ricky Rubio, and Danilo Gallinari. The first Lithuanian-born player to earn the title is currently stationed in Spain, working with FC Barcelona of Liga ACB. 

The report from The Post indicates that the Knicks will instead wait until 2023 for a potential American tour, as they're set to unload several veteran contracts. For example, the expiring deals of Alec Burks, Derrick Rose, and Nerlens Noel will open up over $33 million in cap space. The gambit would allow the Knicks to go beyond the $1 million league minimum for second-round picks. 

The 21-year-old has played a major role in Barca's victorious endeavors this season. Primarily used off the bench, Jokubaitis sank 59 percent of his three-pointers this season en route to Barca's second consecutive victory in the Spanish Cup tournament. 

The team is set to partake in the EuroLeague Final Four in Belgrade later this month, with the semifinal opener coming against Real Madrid on May 19. 

In addition to his international duties, Jokubaitis appeared in three Las Vegas Summer League games with the Knicks last season. According to The Post, Barca is not expected to grant permission for such an endeavor when this year's edition gets underway in July. 

