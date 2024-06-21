Sabrina Ionescu, Shorthanded Liberty Zap Sparks
BROOKLYN-The New York Liberty made sure history tasted a little sweeter at home.
Tying the record for most three-pointers in a single WNBA game didn't work on Tuesday but further mastery from Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones helped the shorthanded Liberty earn a 93-80 victory on Thursday night at Barclays Center.
With a season-best 31 points, Ionescu made franchise history, tying Cappie Pondexter for the most postings of at least 30 (12). Jones flirted with a triple-double before fouling, trailing Ionescu with 22 points while dishing out a career-best eight assists.
Back in the win column after an eight-victory streak ended on Tuesday, the Liberty (13-3) won despite missing starters Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) and Courtney Vandersloot. The latter's personal absence was revealed in the pregame as a moment of silence was held in honor of the point guard's later mother Jan.
The doubleheader with the Sparks wraps up on Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn (3 p.m. ET, ESPN).
