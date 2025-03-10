Kings Star Will Miss Knicks' Visit
One of Sacramento's most prominent thrones will be empty when the New York Knicks visit California's capital on Monday night.
Per Logan Struck of Kings on SI, Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for the interconference tilt with the Knicks (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Sabonis, the NBA's leading rebounder and the one man ahead of New York's Karl-Anthony Towns in the department, has missed almost all of the last five games with a hamstring strain. The Kings plan to re-evaluate him tomorrow as they try to close in on a Western Conference playoff spot.
Stepping in for Sabonis will be trade deadline acquisition and rumored former Knicks target Jonas Valanciunas. The former Washington Wizard has averaged 14.3 points and 12.8 rebounds in place of Sabonis, who is "expected to seek clarity" on the Kings' direction this offseason, per a report from The Athletic.
Monday's game will be lacking in starpower, as both Sabonis and Jalen Brunson will be missing from the proceedings. That should make the interconference combatants only more desperate: the Knicks (40-23) will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, their first since early January while the Kings (33-30) are coming off a last-second defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.
