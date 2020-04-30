AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 4/30: Scott Perry Retained as General Manager, "The Last Dance", and More

Chris Molicki

-Scott Perry isn't going anywhere. As first reported by Newsday's Steve Popper, Perry will be brought back as Knicks' general manager for the 2020-2021 season. Perry received one-year extension and gives the Knicks' front office some stability, especially heading into the draft. You can read more about the move and what it means for the franchise from our own Howard Megdal, as well as articles from The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov and SNY's Ian Begley. Additionally, as Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote, the staff under Perry, including the assistant general manager and personnel director, are not a lock to return.

For fans who wanted a change, there are reasons to be pleased with the decision to keep Perry. It gives New York a general manager that will not only make the calls in the upcoming draft, but also oversee those draft picks for at least their rookie seasons, providing some consistency. Perry gets a chance to prove himself without being in the shadow of Steve Mills, which is worth seeing through for the Knicks. Our own Alex Wolfe wrote about Perry's draft history through the entirety of his career, and it has been fairly successful. Perhaps the tandem of Perry and Rose, along with the hires Rose makes, can finally develop a path for this team, draft well, and make the acquisitions needed to bring winning back to New York.

-ESPN's "The Last Dance" may be about the Chicago Bulls' dynasty, but there's no great champion without a fierce rival. One of Chicago's challengers was the New York Knicks, and their time to shine is coming soon. Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News reported that the Knicks-Bulls rivalry will be highlighted in the upcoming episode of the documentary this coming Sunday. The series has already been phenomenal, but if you're a Knicks fan, seeing Michael Jordan's Bulls battle with Patrick Ewing, John Starks, and the rest of the Knicks is must-see television.

-While Jordan is the star attraction of "The Last Dance," the Dennis Rodman episode that aired this past Sunday put the spotlight on one of the more interesting players to ever lace up. Rodman's nonstop motor is a trait that few players in history have had, and he was one of the most relentless rebounders the league has ever seen. Naturally, a highly regarded player like Rodman is on the list of greats who "almost" came to New York. Vorkunov tweeted a thread yesterday about how close Rodman actually was to becoming a Knick and why discussions didn't reach the finish line.

