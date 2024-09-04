Seven Knicks Questions Before Season Opener
The New York Knicks are just seven weeks away from their season opener against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, which will kick off the regular season in the NBA.
Here are seven things that the Knicks need to figure out before then:
Will Julius Randle be healthy?
Randle is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent back in March. His status is still up in the air for the start of the season, but he will try to make his recovery full before Oct. 22 when the Knicks play the Celtics.
Will Mitchell Robinson be healthy?
Like Randle, Robinson is recovering from surgery after an injury he tweaked once again with his ankle. He has been recovering all offseason long with the hope that he will be ready for the start of the regular season.
Will the Knicks make another trade?
The Knicks are an improving team, but they are far from complete. They could be in line to make one or two more trades before the start of the season, but it likely won't happen until December when newly-signed players are able to be dealt, which opens up the market significantly.
Who will be the backup center?
The Knicks are likely not making any more acquisitions beyond the players they currently have, so Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa will be fighting for minutes as the team's backup center during training camp.
Who will be the sixth man?
The Knicks have a few options for the first player off the bench. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo are the primary candidates, but Miles McBride could sneak in there as well.
Will rookie Tyler Kolek play?
Tyler Kolek is seen in high regard with the Knicks, but as a rookie, he may have a tough time finding minutes in Tom Thibodeau's rotation. That being said, his talent and experience in college (five years) could be enough to find himself a role for the Knicks off the bench.
Can the Knicks go all in?
The Knicks have high expectations going into the season, but can they reach another gear that they weren't able to get to last year? The tone will be set in training camp, which begins in early October.
