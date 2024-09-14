Should Knicks Join Christian Koloko Sweepstakes?

All Knicks

The New York Knicks should inquire about Christian Koloko, who is currently a free agent.

Apr 5, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives the ball against Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko (35) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are still looking for a center and have an open roster spot that can be filled by one.

While the Knicks have discovered multiple different avenues for a center, another one may have opened up with the return of former Toronto Raptors big man Christian Koloko.

Koloko, 24, was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Raptors and he played in 58 games in his rookie year. He didn't play this past season and was waived by the team in January, but it was revealed that Koloko had been diagnosed with blood clot issues and the NBA's Fitness-to-Play panel did not clear him to play.

According to The Athletic insider Shams Charania, Koloko is nearly ready to return and is eligible to be signed by any team.

A few teams are interested in signing Koloko, including the Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, but Charania reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are the current favorites to sign him.

"Sources said the Lakers – in need for frontcourt help – are leaders to sign Koloko, the 22-year-old former Raptors second-round pick. He has been deciding among multiple teams and is now finalizing a commitment on a deal to make his NBA return," Charania tweeted.

While the Lakers could sign him, the Knicks should look to see what they can do to bring him in. There is a lot of risk when it comes to Koloko, who hasn't played in the NBA in over a year. However, he has arguably the highest ceiling out of any Knicks centers, including likely starter Mitchell Robinson.

If the Knicks can find a way to sign Koloko and he emerges as a potential starting or backup center, it could be the piece New York needs to win it all.

