-It's official: The NBA is allowing practice facilities in states that have eased stay at home guidelines to open up as of today, reported Shams Charania. While several restrictions are still imposed on players practicing, not everyone is on board. Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban said the team has no immediate plans to open facilities, saying "I just don't think the risk is worth the reward." The concerns are understandable, and it's still hard to say whether this is the right decision, but the hope is if players begin to work out and can stay healthy, the season could resume at some point.

-With MSG airing Game 7 of the 1970 Finals tonight, Marc Berman of The New York Post went behind the scenes to capture an eye-catching anecdote from the game. Phil Jackson, who was injured at the time, took a picture of Willis Reed getting a massive needle stuck in his leg to inject painkillers so he could play in the game despite his malady. The needle was described as being about "a foot long" and adds to the legend of Reed's historic championship performance. Read more about the story, along with quotes from Reed and others. You can also read about Reed in the title game from Berman here.

-While Cole Anthony is fully expected to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, the North Carolina freshman has yet to make it official. Our own Kris Pursiainen has the scoop as to why the point guard is waiting, as well as a scouting report on the New York native. Kris also breaks down what Anthony's inclusion in the draft would mean and what kind of player he expects him to became.

-I have the perfect visual of what the 2020-2021 Knicks should look like. It involves going young, staying flexible, being patient, and Christian Wood. Check out my ideal starting five for next year's team that attempts to build a bridge from rebuild to contender the right way. If you were one of the many fans who hoped to see New York's young players get major minutes this past season, then this strategy is right up your alley. Plus, I add something the Knicks inexplicably haven't had in some time: shooting.

-The Knicks have set themselves up to trade for the next disgruntled star. With seven first round picks in the next four drafts, Leon Rose is sure to have his eye on players who want out of their current situations. Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns have been thrown around, but Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News has another name in mind: Trae Young. Bondy discussed how Young "became frustrated" with Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce, and perhaps the young star would take a liking to hoisting shots at the Garden. There's no doubt how incredible of an offensive player Young is at only 21, with next-level passing vision and phenomenal shot-making ability. He also may be the worst defender in the entire league. The buzz of Young to the Knicks would be out of control, but the team building that comes next could be more difficult than some may realize.

-One of the most dangerous things for a franchise can sometimes be a general manager fighting for his job. It leads to decisions being made for the short term to try and win now to avoid being fired. The Knicks are no stranger to this concept, and neither is Scott Perry. While Perry may wind up being a solid decision-maker, his one-year extension could cause some friction. The Athletic's Danny Leroux wrote about the concept of general managers making moves to remain employed and cited examples of how this has hurt teams Perry has been a part of in Orlando, Sacramento, and New York. As Leon Rose tries to change the culture of this franchise, he'll need to handle Perry's situation with care to avoid these past sins.

-From John Wallace to Kevin Knox, the Knicks have had some highs and plenty of lows from their first round picks in the past 25 years. It's impossible to nail every draft pick, but The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov used hindsight to determine who the Knicks should have taken with their first round picks in that span. David Lee, Wilson Chandler, and Kristaps Porzinigis were perfect selections, but read more to see where the Knicks could have went with a better alternative, and feel free to dream.