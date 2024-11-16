Stats Show Knicks' Offensive Improvement Amid Struggles
The New York Knicks, despite getting off to a disappointing 6-6 start, have a few bright spots to note amid the team's struggles. The biggest story surrounding New York's weaknesses is the defense.
The Knicks currently sit at No. 21 in defensive rating (115.2), but offensive statistics show improvement from last year. The story of last season was New York's suffocating defense under Tom Thibodeau, however the trends have flipped this season.
Right now, the Knicks rank No. 3 in offensive rating (119.0) whereas last season the team finished seventh (117.3). It's not a major jump, but for a team that was previously known for defensive intensity and has now struggled on that end, it's nice to see.
New York specifically thrives from outside the three-point line. The Knicks are fifth in three-point percentage (38.3%) whereas last season they finished No. 14 (36.9%).
It's still early in the season, but the offensive success has come directly from the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns and the improvement of Deuce McBride. Towns is shooting an incredible 50.8% from deep on 5.4 attempts per game, while McBride is averaging 10.7 points on 37.9% from three. He's been a major spark plug off the bench.
Of the eight players receiving at least 12 minutes per game, four are shooting above 37% from three. As New York continues to find its way on both sides of the floor, it's at least relieving to see the offense thrive.
