The Week in Knicks Kicks

Lauren Russell

Have you ever watched a Knicks game and taken note of a player's sneakers? Have you ever thought: "Wow, I wonder what those sneakers are called?" 

If so this is the article for you. If those thoughts have never crossed your mind, they might after reading this article. (So there is no need to close this page.)

Let's jump into some of the best kicks your favorite Knicks players rocked on the court this week. 

Kevin Knox

USATSI_14119532

Kevin Knox is signed to a Puma Basketball deal. On February 29th vs the Bulls, he donned the PUMA Uproar in the White/Metallic Silver colorway.  

Mitchell Robinson

USATSI_14128778

I love bright shoes. I feel like the more colors they have the better. Mitchell Robinson wore the Nike Zoom Freak 1 (Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature shoe) Multi colorway during New York's win vs Houston Monday. These shoes bring having a lot of colors to another level. Every part of each shoe is a different color. The logo color on each shoe is even different. These might be my favorite sneakers from any player this week. 

Moe Harkless

USATSI_14119531_168388602_lowres

New York's newest addition Harkless seems to be a fan of the LeBron 17 silhouette as he's rocked multiple pairs of them this week. On Saturday, February 29th vs the Bulls he opted to go with the LeBron 17 'Currency' colorway.  Harkless' matching game is A+ here just look how the grey on those city edition socks match the grey on the shoes. 

Taj Gibson

USATSI_14136664

Taj Gibson took the floor in the Kyrie 5 'Neon Sole' Wednesday night vs the Jazz. 
I am always intrigued when a big wears a shoe that is made for a point guard by a point guard. The image of Zion's foot busting out of his Kyrie's at Duke will never leave any of our heads. 

