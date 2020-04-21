Knicks Daily Roundup 4/21: Thibs on Head Coaching, Rich Paul on Mitch, Melo Return Rumors, and More

-Rumors have swirled that Tom Thibodeau could eventually become the next Knicks head coach under Leon Rose's regime. Thibodeau had some highs and lows as the coach of the Bulls and Timberwolves. So what exactly would Thibs in blue and orange look like? Look no further than comments from the man himself.

The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov spoke with Thibodeau about what his philosophies would be if he were a head coach again. While you can't argue against Thibodeau's success, making the playoffs in six of his eight seasons, there is a perception that the league passed him by as it evolved into a modern, floor-spacing game. Thibodeau's comments in the article about three-point shooting and playing time leaned toward that being true. The Knicks have played in the Stone Age for a long time, refusing to take more threes and focus on winning basketball, preferring players who put up empty stats. Thibodeau may be a fine head coach, but he doesn't seem like the coach the Knicks need right now.

-Rich Paul has become arguably the most highly regarded agent, and his work speaks for itself. He represents stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, John Wall, and Draymond Green. One of his newer clients is a man Knicks fans know very well: Mitchell Robinson. Paul spoke with Marc Berman of The New York Post about the big man and said that Robinson was "just scratching the surface." It's certainly helpful to be represented by such a powerful agent, but perhaps more importantly, the article touched on how Paul hopes to help Robinson in life, not just in basketball.

Agent connections are valuable, and while no one thinks LeBron and Davis plan to join fellow Rich Paul-client Robinson in New York, it can't hurt that Mitch is connected to an agent like Paul. Surely no one knows this better than former agent and Knicks' team president Leon Rose.

-Knicks mailbags are everywhere, and continue to be a great way for fans to get information and insight into pressing Knicks questions from beat reporters. SNY's Ian Begley put out another mailbag, discussing a potential Carmelo Anthony return, Kenny Atkinson, NBA Draft fits next to R.J. Barrett, and more. The tidbit about Anthony's return was particularly eye-catching, as Rose used to be Anthony's agent. Melo had trouble adjusting to life as a role player for some time, which was part of the reason he was traded by New York. While Anthony's game isn't really what the Knicks should be targeting, he did show the ability to contribute in a reduced role in Portland. Perhaps on a minimum contract, Anthony could provide veteran leadership, bench minutes, and ultimately retire as a Knick.

-As we prepare to kick off the Knicks SI 2K Tankathon Tournament, teams are being revealed by the different writers at Knicks SI. There's only one goal in this tournament: Lose as many games as possible. We will be simulating the games for this tournament on NBA 2K20 soon, but in the meantime, you can read about Kris Pursiainen's team, and why he chose to go as small as he possibly could.